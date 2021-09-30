The top trending TV show Anupamaa is just getting interesting. Well, yes, there's drama in-store and loads of it but the makers have put in some light-hearted moments. And the upcoming episode of , , and starrer Anupamaa will see such a scene. This time, it's all about the bromance between Vanraj and Anuj. You read that right. Who would have thought that Vanraj and Anuj will shake a leg together and address each other as brothers for life? Well, that's what's in store in tonight's episode of Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa major twist: Anuj Kapadia to get drunk and confess his love for Anu in front of Vanraj?

We had told you about there being a dance face-off between the two. It wasn't a dance face-off per se, but a fun and thoroughly entertaining performance. Both Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey's chemistry on the dance floor is a treat for the eyes. Even Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly and Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma are bowled over on seeing them bond though it's the Patiala peg that is to be credited for the same. However, that's not the only thing that the fans are going gaga over. It's their drunken stupor, that is, their conversation after the performance that has won over the hearts of the audience. Not just their acting, fans are also loving the dialogues, expressions of Sudhanshu and Gaurav. All are hailing the episode as an entertaining one. Check out their tweets here:

V : Meri waali Anupamaa? A : Teri wali ny, Teri wali ny!

Teri wali woh toh...poem, poetry.

Ny.. teri wali Kavita! V : Kavya Hahah, I died. This was so funny. The way Anuj described Kavya. If Kavya heard this she would have a stroke ???#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/Xlt7RkAUe7 — || Afra ☘ || (@exolexiee) September 30, 2021

Haa.. meri wali Kavya#Anupamaa nahi

Thanks for reminding... ???? — Chashma Queen? (@Chashmish_Charm) September 30, 2021

The dance LMAO! Both of them, especially #GauravKhanna is such an amazing dancer!!! #Anupamaa — Pluviophile? (@BuildYourWorld) September 30, 2021

Sudhanshu and Gaurav Khanna nailed today's episode..

It was so entertaining lol?#Anupamaa — Complications?? (@SoulfulAS) September 30, 2021

There was a serious conversation going between them.

Then

Vanraj - yahi toh main soch raha hun. Humari soch kitni milti hai ?????#anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/cm3z8g1wIn — Kamu ? (@tumbhttacheho) September 30, 2021

He is so adorable ???❤️❤️❤️

And i feel so bad for him?? Too precious for this world #anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/tfopyJSGeZ — Kamu ? (@tumbhttacheho) September 30, 2021

The dance LMAO! Both of them, especially #GauravKhanna is such an amazing dancer!!! #Anupamaa — Pluviophile? (@BuildYourWorld) September 30, 2021

same here!

we danced on this song on farewell all went crazy mode ???

m just so happy about the songs they playing in #anupamaa so damn good https://t.co/FecTh4bdB0 — ChiLLiNgg ✨ (@urvisoniaa) September 30, 2021

vanraj & anuj lmao hasi nai rukri ??? #anupamaa — ツ | rcb ❤️ (@ranjhanahua) September 30, 2021

Talking about the latest episode of Anupamaa, we saw that Vanraj will get into a fight with Anuj. However, it would just be a dream of Kavya. So, you can breathe a sigh of relief there, all the MaAn fans. On the other hand, the TRPs of Anupamaa is picking up again and like never before. Fans believe it to be Gaurav Khanna's effect.

