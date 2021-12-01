TV show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows right now on Indian television. The show starring , , and amongst others is loved for being real and relatable. And since the new character introduction, every fan has been digging Gaurav’s character of Anuj Kapadia. His chemistry with Anupamaa is so loved that all that fans want to see is for them to get together and become a couple. However, since the past couple of days, fans of the TV show Anupamaa and MaAn shippers are worried about the latest update doing the rounds. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna quitting Anupamaa, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's FIRST pictures as Man-wife are out and more

It is reported that Anuj aka Gaurav will be quitting the show soon. This has left most fans heartbroken. However, Rupali Ganguly has reacted to the news and bared the truth. It so happened that Rupali, who has recently become an Instagram expert after reaching million followers on the social media platform, helped Gaurav get on a live session on his Insta. The two stars, who are not only good friends on the show but also share a great bond off screen, were pulling each other's leg throughout the LIVE. At one point in the live, Gaurav said that Rupali is the reason why he will be quitting the show soon.

Well, some media reports have just held on to that point and without any further information, have been circulating the jibe as a news. But we tell you what really happened and what is not being reported. So after Gaurav said that, Rupali was quick to enter the frame on the LIVE again and tell fans that this is just a lie and Gaurav is not going anywhere from the show. Rupali's fans and Anupamaa show fan clubs have been highlighting the same to save fans from panicking about the MaAn story ending and Anupamaa being left without love in her life once again.

The happier times are just about returning in the show with Anupamaa once again getting all the love and respect in the Shah family. She is doing her all to make Bapuji and Baa happy again and make things go back to normal. So while there will be twists in the show to keep us hooked, there will be enough and more MaAn treats as well. So all of you who have been worried about Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna’s exit from the show and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly’s life, relax MaAn.