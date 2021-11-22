In a shocking turn of events, Madhani Gogate who previously played Kanta Joshi, 's on-screen mother in Anupamaa has passed away. She died of the COVID-19 virus, state reports. The actress was just 58. Madhavi Gogate was hospitalised at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai. Gogate's co-stars took to their social media handle to pay their respects and mourn her demise. "So much left unsaid, Sadgati Madhaviji," Rupali Ganguly penned while sharing the picture with the actress. She also shared some scenes that Anupamaa's fandoms shared. Check the snapshots of Rupali's stories here: Also Read - Anupamaa BIG TWIST: Baa to be left alone as her family gets destroyed; these four people to leave the house

Alpana Buch, Anupamaa's mother-in-law aka Baa also mourn her demise. Buch shared a picture of Madhavi and wrote, "Madhaviji this is not done..actor can not take exit before scene gets over...we will miss you on Anupamaa set...your cute smile.. sweet voice...n humor...we will all miss you...#Aupamaa #starplus #directorscutproduction #Serials #IndianTv #motherrike#actress."

Mehul Nissar who plays Anupamaa's brother in the show was in a state of shock upon learning the actress' demise. He shared a selfie with her and wrote, "Shocked..! Numb..! Unbelievable..! Madhaviji has left us..! RIP #madhavigogate #anupamaa."

Recently, Madhavi was replaced by Savita Prabhune on the show. Madhavi is known for her work in TV and films. She was also active in the Marathi film industry. She was known for Koi Apna Sa, Duheri, Kahiin Toh Hoga, Savdhaan India, Ek Safar Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki and other TV shows. She is known for her work in Marathi films such as He Khel Nasheerbache and Dokyala Taap Nahin and TV shows such as Tuza, Maza Jamtay, Swapnanchya Palikadale.