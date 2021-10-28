, , and starrer TV show Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts every week. The chemistry between Anuj Kapada (Khanna) and Anupamaa (Ganguly) has kept the audience hooked to the show. Also, not to forget the amazing support from Vanraj (Pandey), Baa (Alpana Buch) and the rest of the cast of Anupamaa. The ones opposing Anupamaa and Anuj's bond are getting a lot of hate on social media and are being trolled mercilessly but you've got to admit, they are the ones making the MaAn love story more interesting. And now, a new actor is all set to enter the popular TV show. Also Read - Anupamaa BTS Scoop: Insider reveals the secret behind Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s crackling onscreen chemistry

Yep, that's right. As per a report in TellyChakkar, who played 's mother in Pavitra Rishta (TV Show) and Ahilya Deshmukh in and Reem Sameer starrer Tujhse Hai Raabta will be entering Anupamaa. The character details of Savita Prabhune have been kept under the wraps for now. However, it will be interesting to see how her character helps Anupamaa and Anuj and their (love) story. Now, fans have already started speculating about her character on the show. Some wondered whether she is Anuj's mother. However, Anuj's parents are no more so the theory fails. Some said she could be Anupamaa's mother and some said she could be Anupamaa and Anuj's college professor. While some also said that she could play the landlady of the house where Anuj and Anupamaa will reside. Fans are also scared that she'll play the villain in the show, just like Baa. Well, well, it's all a conjecture right now and we have to wait and watch what interesting twists Savita Prabhune's character will bring in Anupamaa's life.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Anupamaa, y'all saw Anuj and Anupamaa talking about marriage.