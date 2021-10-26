Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anuj and Anupamaa to finally talk about marriage?

Anupama’s life is all set to change forever. She has mustered the courage to finally say ‘ab bus’ to all the criticism, judgements, disrespect and taunts that her family has been putting her through. She has now stepped out of the house and taken the decision to leave Shah’s home. And this will prove to be a boon for her new journey ahead from here. In the upcoming episodes, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will feel a sense of freedom and happiness that she has not felt before. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to expect in tonight's episode of top TV shows

She and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) will be on a business trip to the outskirts of Ahmedabad and their bond will just get stronger. They will get a chance to talk about their personal lives. And the 'marriage talk' between MaAn will be the key highlight of the upcoming episodes. Anupamaa will ask Anuj why he hasn't gotten married as yet, since he is successful, talented and handsome and single. It will make Anuj blush and he will find a way to answer Anupamaa, without letting her in on the secret that he has had in his heart for 26 long years.

On the other hand, Anuj will tell Anupamaa that she should get married again and start a new inning. He will tell her that she deserves a companion, love and respect in her life, just like other women and so Anu should think about it. If Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) can find love and get married, why can't she? He will argue.

Will Anupamaa be able to get convinced with Anuj and think about getting married again? Will Anuj’s secret get exposed in front of Anupamaa, all this and more awaits us in the upcoming episodes of the Star Plus show. There is also an alarming twist in the show, where Anu and Anuj will meet a car accident due to heavy rains. Will this testing time turn into a tragedy or bring the two even closer?