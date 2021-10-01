Anupamaa 2nd October 2021, Episode 383 SPOILER ALERT: Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly and Baa aka Alpana Buch dancing like there's no tomorrow on Ishq Tera Tadpaave is the best thing on the internet today – watch video

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, y'all saw how Vanraj aka and Anuj aka got drunk and took the stage by a storm. They grooved to various hits from the 90s and early 2000s as well. It was such a blast for the viewers to watch the drunken stupor of Vanraj and Anuj. Now, the latest episode of Anupamaa saw Anuj confessing his feeling in front of Vanraj. In fact, while drunk, Anuj narrates his whole love story to Vanraj. Though they forget everything the next morning, fans were happy to see Anuj finally pouring his heart out in open. And now, an interesting twist is in store for the audience. Anupamaa and Vanraj will bring Rakhi Dave down on her knees. You read that right. Finally, the nosey Rakhi Dave (played by gorgeous Tasnim Sheikh) would get the taste of her own medicine. But first, in case you missed it, here's a dekko at the back story:

The Shah's had to pay the property tax of Rs 20 lakh. Babuji aka Arvind Vaidya did not pay any property tax for years due to which they were served with a notice. Anupamaa went to get a loan but got cheated on. The amount toiled up to Rs 40 lakh. Left without any option, Anupamaa had begged in front of Rakhi Dave, Kinjal's mother to help her out. Though Rakhi helped them, she pressurized them to pay her back and threatened that if they failed to do so, she would throw everyone out. Back to the present, now that Anuj and Anupamaa have teamed up for business, Anupamaa wants to pay off Rakhi's loan. For the same, she and Anuj head to Mumbai. In the upcoming episode, we will see Rakhi insulting the Shah's in their house. She would break Baa aka Alpana Buch's favourite necklace. As soon as Anupamaa and Vanraj would reach home, they will find the Shah's down on their knees picking the pearls of the necklace. Anupamaa and Vanraj would be furious.

Anupamaa will slap Rakhi with the check of the whole loan amount much to her shock. They will throw her out of the house, finally. Anupamaa will also warn her from coming to the Shah house again. Moreover, Vanraj will shut the door on Rakhi's face.