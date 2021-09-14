Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anuj Kapadia’s decision shocks Baa, Kavya, Vanraj; latter vows to put an end to Anuj-Anupamaa’s ‘bachpan ka pyaar’

Anupamaa is all set to take a shocking turn in tonight's upcoming episode. Anuj will shock everyone, while we'll see a never-before side of Anupamaa.