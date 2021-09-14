Anupamaa Spoiler Alert September 14 upcoming episode: The Star Plus’ show is all set to take an interesting turn. After days of waiting on who will finally make the cut to get the deal with Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna), we will now see the business tycoon make the final decision. Anuj had already said that he liked both the ideas pitched by Anupamaa and Vanraj-Kavya, however, after much thought and discussions with his team, Anuj decides to go ahead with Anupamaa’s plan. To her surprise, he doesn’t just give her the deal but offers her a partnership. Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly and Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna's dream sequence has fans rooting for MaAn

This shocks Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey), Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and Baa, who were confident that Anuj will decide in their favour. Later Vanraj taunts Anupamaa that it is not because her idea was amazing that Anuj has decided to invest in it, but just because it is their childhood bond, their bachpan ka pyaar, that made Anuj approve Anupamaa’s idea. This is just another blow Vanraj gives to Anupamaa by showing her that she is not capable of winning the deal on the merit of her idea but because of Anuj’s biasness. But this time, Anupamaa shocks all by losing her cool and screaming at Mr Shah! Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: Shocking twists to look forward to in tonight's episodes of Top TV shows

Everyone is shocked to see the calm and composed Anupamaa get so angry. But without mincing her words, she puts Vanraj in his place. Vanraj asks her to end the partnership with Anuj, but Anupamaa will do as she deems fit. Meanwhile, already provoked by Kavya, Rakhi Dave and Paritosh, Vanraj vows to put an end to Anupamaa and Anuj’s ‘relationship’. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Paritosh and Anuj Kapadia get into an argument; Vanraj and Kavya’s business dreams come crashing down

Will Anupamaa accept Anuj’s offer at the cost of the peace of her family? Will the Shah’s dream to start their own business remain a dream? Will Vanraj and Anuj finally have a faceoff? All this and more will unfold in the coming times. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more amazing and interesting updates on your favourite show.