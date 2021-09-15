Anupamaa spoiler alert September 15 upcoming episode: Anuj Kapadia’s (Gaurav Khanna) entry into the Star Plus’ show Anupamaa has added the perfect tadka to the already popular show. In the upcoming episode, we will see everyone get shocked that Anuj has approved Anupamaa’s idea and given her the deal, along with a partnership offer. Baa, Vanraj and Kavya will be furious and Vanraj’s ego will come crashing down. However, he will only see that this has happened since Anupamaa is Anuj’s friend and not because Anu’s idea is anything great. He will tell Anupamaa to not accept the offer. But Anupamaa gets into her fierce avatar and tells Vanraj to first look at what he has done in their relationship, before pointing fingers at her and her character. Also Read - Anupamaa: 7 reasons why fans are going ga-ga over Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna in Rupali Ganguly's show

She then goes to Anuj’s office and accepts the offer, but not before putting down her own conditions. Anu tells Anuj that they will strictly be like business partners since there is no place in her life for any new relationship. Anuj isn’t disappointed by this and gladly welcomes Anu, his ‘DOST’ on board. Also Read - TRP Report Week 36 by ORMAX MEDIA: BIG SHOCK for Anupamaa; The Kapil Sharma Show climbs up the chart; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to rule the roost

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Anupamaa realizes that this is her chance to prove herself and move on in life and she decides to tread on her own path, without a care about what Vanraj or Baa tell her. Encouraging her throughout this is Babuji (don’t we all just love him) and Kinjal. Anu will find her wings once again and this is sure to make Vanraj angry and Kavya more jealous. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – DHAMAKEDAAR twists to unfold in tonight's episodes of your favourite TV shows

It will be interesting to see how this bond between Anupamaa and Anuj grows as they start working together and how the family comes to terms with Anupamaa, being the true boss of the house.

Anupamaa stars , , amongst others in pivotal roles. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates on your favourite show.