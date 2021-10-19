It's a brand new day and some brand new and exciting episodes of your favourite TV shows await y'all. However, a couple more hours remain for them to air on your TV sets. So, to give you a heads-up, we are here with the SPOILER ALERT of Anupamaa, and more! Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: MAJOR DRAMA to unfold in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Anupamaa

Anupamaa

In the latest episode of , , and starrer Anupamaa, we saw Samar getting furious due to Rohan. Anuj helps the Shahs. Anupamaa suggests to everyone that they should take a legal route and bring the downfall of Rohan. Nandini is asked to stay with the Shahs. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj getting a lehenga for Anupamaa. He asks Devika to gift it to her. However, the letter which Anuj had written for Anupamaa falls into Vanraj's hands.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the latest episode of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw an 8-year leap taking place. Akshara and Aarohi have grown up, Kairav and Vansh are in boarding school. It's mother's day hence Akshu and Aarohi surprise Sirat with gifts. The Goenkas celebrate Mother's Day. Later, Sirat plans on telling Akshu that Naira is her real mother. However, before she could tell it herself, Akshu hears talking about the same and is shocked. In tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshu crying badly and wondering who her real mother is. Sirat plans to reveal the truth to her.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Virat aka taking care of Sayi aka Ayesha Singh in the hospital. Elsewhere, Samrat (Yogendra Vikram Singh) confronts Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma. The latter is shocked beyond words when Samrat reads her mind. Now, in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sayi getting a discharge and Virat taking her home. Since it's visarjan time, Sayi and Virat reach the accident spot where it's crowded. Sayi gets down from the car and comes near the pit. She gets drowsy whereas Virat loses Sayi in the crowd.

Imlie

In Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie, we saw Imlie performing Aarti with Aditya. Malini lights fire to the curtains to ruin Imlie's life. Imlie meets Pranav, Rupali's husband. In the upcoming episode of Imlie, we will see Imlie eavesdropping on Pranav and MLA who plan to steal the Pendrive from Aditya.

Kundali Bhagya

In the latest episode of and starrer Kundali Bhagya, we saw Preeta failing to get Rishabh out of the jail. In the upcoming episode, we will see Rakhi threatening Preeta saying that Karan loves everyone in the house a lot and will listen to them. Preeta will confront Sameer about his injuries.