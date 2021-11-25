Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one helluva interesting TV show. For years now, the makers and the cast have kept the audience hooked to the comedy TV shows. It stars Shubhangi Atre as Angoori Bhabi, Nehha Pendse as Anita Bhabi, Roshitashv Gour as Tiwariji and Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti. In the latest entertaining twist, the makers are planning to get a new Angoori. Shocking as it sounds, it is true. And before you guys get all mad, let us tell y'all that Shubhangi Atre is not getting replaced. The actress is very much a part of the show and the most loved Angoori Bhabi. So, who's the new Angoori that we are talking about? It is none other than Anokhe Lal Saxena aka Saanand Verma who will be seen playing chulbuli Angoori in the show. Also Read - Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Here's how much Nehha Pendse, Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre and others earn per episode

Now, for those not in the know, as per the latest track in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Angoori is miffed with her husband Tiwari aka Rohitashv Gour. They have a huge fight and hence, Angoori leaves his house and moves into Vibhuti's house. Tiwari is not just perplexed but also very sad. And hence, to make him feel better Anokhe Lal Saxena decides to be Angoori's replacement in the house for the time being.

He even goes the extra mile and dresses up as Angoori Bhabi in a saree, long luscious hair, subtle make-up and a nose-pin. Saanand Verma opened up on playing Angoori in the latest track of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. He said, "I have always adored Angoori Bhabi's beautiful look, the way she carries her sarees and jewellery makes her look even more graceful. Being an actor, I am always keen to essay different characters and try new looks. I had an amazing time shooting for this track and hope the audience enjoys it as much as I enjoyed playing the part."

Shubhangi Atre was also very impressed with his portrayal of Angoori. She praised him saying, "I loved how Saanand ji pulled off a replica of Angoori Bhabi. The way he has portrayed this part takes the entertainment quotient a notch higher and I am sure the audience will thoroughly enjoy the new track."