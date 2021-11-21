Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has grabbed headlines for her HOT and BOLD avatar. The actress and reality TV show contestant took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from her latest magazine cover shoot. And for the same, Nikki Tamboli went braless. She is seen in a neon blazer set. Nikki's photoshoot is for Fitlook magazine. And we've gotta say, she looks damn HOT. Y'all remember, she would always be a stunner inside the house of Bigg Boss 14 as well. Nikki has always been stylish and now her latest look has been going viral on the gram. She is getting loads of praises for the risk and for carrying it so effortlessly and making it EXTRA HOT. She posted a savage quote in the caption which read, "It’s not my fault that am popular neither is it my fault if you are jealous." Check out Nikki Tamboli's post here: Also Read - Kavita Kaushik asks 'Why didn't Priyanka Chopra get padamshree?' in an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri win; netizens remind her that the Matrix actress already has one - view tweets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

As soon as Nikki dropped the magazine cover photo on her gram, her fans poured in a lot of comments. Netizens were seen dropping fire emoticons to express how hot they found her. Fans were bowled over by her extra bold avatar. Sana Makbul who was with Nikki Tamboli in 's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 dropped three fire emoticons on her pic too.

Talking about her journey in the entertainment industry, Nikki made her Tollywood debut with Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu in 2019. The same year she also made her Kollywood debut with Kanchana 3. After her stint in Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant, Nikki made an appearance on Sunday Ka Vaar for Bigg Boss OTT and also worked in Zee Comedy Show.

Not just her bold style statements, Nikki is also known for her bold and honest opinions.