Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have been dating each other for quite some time now. The two have been going strong too. Back when Divya had entered the house of Bigg Boss OTT as a contestant, she had brought along Varun's hoodie to keep her company. A week before she had lifted the trophy for winning Bigg Boss OTT, Varun Sood had given her a surprise by visiting her in the house. It was such a hearty moment for her. Divya was very happy and she even talked about her wedding plans with . And now, the actress has spilt the beans on Varun's bond with her late father and her wedding plans.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Divya revealed that she and her brother were brought up in a strict environment. The actress said that her father would be very particular about everything while they were growing up and hence they are strong. However, it was not the case when Varun came into her life and her father pampered him a lot. She believes that he could see through him straight away. She added that her father kind of saw how innocent Varun is. Divya also said that to date, Varun mentions her dad as his favourite member of her family.

Talking about her wedding plans with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant, Divya shared they thought about it when they got into a relationship. "Yes, of course. When we got into a relationship, we obviously thought of that only. Varun and my ideology is not like dekhte hai, pehle yeh karte hai, woh karte hai. That's not there, it's very simple. I like you, and I'll marry you. In my dictionary, there is no relationship that doesn't reach till marriage. So when we met, we obviously had a word on it, but then we had some goals as a couple - that we have to be a team, earn together, buy a house, buy a nice car, do everything possible for the future, and then we will take that step," Divya told the portal.