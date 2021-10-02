BLBestof6: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Balika Vadhu 2 and more – vote for the Best New TV show in the first half of 2021

Hola, the first half of 2020 is over and in a couple of months now, we would be entering 2022, too. Time really flies. Despite the pandemic, the world did not stop. We have already completed the first half of 2021, so it means, it's time for our by-yearly BL Best of 6 segment. For the new users, BL Best of 6 are polls conducted to know what impressed the viewers in TV, films, actors, etc. Today, we will be talking about the Best New TV show of 2021. A lot of TV shows premiere this year in the first half. Let's check them out here:

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei stars and Vaishnavi Prajapati in the lead role. Himanshoo Malhotra, Monika Khanna and Deepali Pansare are also a part of the TV show. Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei tells the take of Chikoo who is deprived of everything she deserves. However, no one can steal her talent for dance. Nupur, Chikoo's mother longs for her and is also a dancer. How will the mother reunite with her daughter is what the story is all about.

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana narrates the tale of two polar opposites with different points of view about the world. Amrita (Esha Kansara) is a pregnant widow but has a positive outlook towards the world. On the other hand, Pritam (Hasan Zaidi) is a grumpy loner. Their paths cross and the tale moves forward.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

What happens when you are in your 30s and still not married? What happens when you are married to someone who is completely opposite to you? Is love after marriage possible? That's what Ram and Priya's story is all about. and have reunited for the reboot of 's TV show of the same name.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

and returned as Dev and Sonakshi with the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The show focuses on the lost spark between husband and wife and other differences. The makers introduced a huge twist in the show wherein Sonakshi and Dev learned about Suhana not being their biological kid. They meet their biological child who was switched at birth, a son, Aayush. How will Sonakshi and Dev deal with the situation and keep their love alive, forms the crux of the story.

Tera Mera Saath Rahe

Tera Mera Saath Rahe is a retelling of hit TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Gia Manek plays Gopika while plays Saksham Modi in the show. has stepped in as Saksham's mother, Mithila. The story is somewhat on the similar lines of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

2

Balika Vadhu 2 is a reboot of the 2008's hit TV show of the same name. This time, it tells the tale of Anandi and Jigar who are married when they are just kids. Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani play Anandi and Jigar in the new series.

