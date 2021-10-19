Hola friends, if you have been a regular on this site, you'd know all about our #BLBestof6 segment. For the uninitiated, they are polls that we conduct for y'all to vote for the best/ your favourite celeb, TV show, series, films, directors and more! Today, we will be talking about the Best TV actress of the first half of 2021. So, without further ado, let's check out the nominations for the poll below: Also Read - TRP Report Week 40: Bigg Boss 15 fails to get love from the audience; Anupamaa keeps ruling the chart

: Anupamaa

First, we have Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa from the TV show Anupamaa. The Rajan Shahi produced TV show that talks about the new beginnings of a middle-aged woman, Anupamaa is a chart-topper as far as the TRPs. Rupali has slipped into Anupamaa's character as though she is in her own skin. She's given life to Anupamaa indeed. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: MAJOR TWISTS to unfold in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Shivangi Joshi:

Shivangi Joshi started playing Sirat in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a couple of months ago. Y'all have loved her as Naira. But Shivangi's Sirat stood out too. Shivangi got the nuanced of a Rajasthani boxing champ quite on point.

Sumbul Touqeer: Imlie

19-year-old Sumbul Touqeer aka Imlie has become everyone's favourite. Imlie is also one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Though she is a village belle, Imlie is smart and intelligent. It is difficult to imagine anyone else as Imlie other than Sumbul.

Ayesha Singh: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh made her lead debut with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin last year. She won hearts as fierce yet innocent Sayi Joshi. Her chemistry with is loved by many too.

: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

This year Erica Fernandes returned as Sonakshi Bose Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. This Sonakshi was a little different as the story has moved forward. However, a character has many layers. And the new Sonakshi was just the older and more matured version of herself, which Erica has been performing heartily.

: Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya as Preeta is the cutest. The actress has been essaying the role of Preeta for a couple of years now and has managed to create a special place in everyone's hearts. There can be no other Preeta to Dheeraj Dhoopar Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya.

All are fantastic, but vote for your favourite here: