Hey friends, over the last couple of weeks, we had been conducting our segment of BL Best of 6 in which we had asked y'all to choose the best from the best across various sections from the entertainment industry including TV, South, Bollywood and OTT. And today, we are declaring the results of the winner from the TV section. We ran a poll for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best TV Show, Best New TV show, Bes and Best Reality TV show and now meet the winners:

Best Actor

Y'all have chosen as the Best Actor on TV. Shaheer is currently seen as Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. With a thumping majority of 47% of the votes, he has won the poll. The other nominations include Mohsin Khan (Kartik Goenka, ) with 21% of the votes, (Anuj Kapadia, Anupamaa) with 9% of the votes, a tie between (Virat Chavan, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin) and (Ram Kapoor, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2) with 5% of the votes and (Karan Luthra, Kundali Bhagya) with 3% of the votes.



Best Actress

Y'all picked as the Best Actress for the first half of 2021 on TV. She was seen as Sonakshi Bose in the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. She got 33% of the votes. Erica had tough competition in Shivangi Joshi (Sirat/Naira, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) who got 26% of the votes and (Anupamaa, Anupamaa) who got 22% of the votes. Following them was Sayi aka Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with 14% of the votes. (Preeta, Kundali Bhagya) got 3% of the votes while Sumbul Touqeer (Imlie, Imlie) got 2% of the votes.

Best TV Show

With 33% of the votes, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai triumphed over Anupamaa (23%), Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (17%), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (11%), Kundali Bhagya (14%) and Imlie (2%).

Best New TV Show

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 topped the poll with a whopping majority of 58% of the votes. It beat Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 (28%), Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana (5%), 2 (4%), Tera Mera Saath Rahe (3%) and Chikoo Ki Mummy Duur Kei (2%).

Best Reality Show

helmer 's TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi topped the poll in the reality show's list (TV + OTT). It got 60% of the votes and beat 's Bigg Boss OTT (12%). The other nominees Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 got 9% of the votes, SuperDancer Chapter 4 and Indian Idol 12 tied with 7% of the votes and Dance Deewane 3 with 5% of the votes.