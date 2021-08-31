Just yesterday, there were reports that is planning life ahead with her two children, away from husband Raj Kundra, following the porn films case. While only time will tell what becomes of this family once they are through this tumultuous phase, we hear Shilpa is looking to busy herself with work and ensure that she is earning enough to take care of herself and her two kids. She has been sending feelers to her connections within the industry, this time, talking business. There are reports that and her Super Dancer co-judge have already offered her a project. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shilpa Shetty to separate from Raj Kundra, Chitrangda Singh's advice for women to survive in Bollywood and more

The actress had taken a sabbatical from acting and made a comeback with Hungama 2. The film was released amid the Raj Kundra porn case controversy and the actress didn't get the attention and accolades that she rightly deserved. Also Read - Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Sherlyn Chopra requests Shilpa Shetty to 'accept her mistakes'; says, 'Please show some sympathy towards all those helpless girls'

Now, she is looking for more work. She already is a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4 but has no film projects in hand. Our sources tell us that the actress is also open to doing more TV if it's a good concept and format. The actress has been going through a tough time but staying positive and strong. She has been blamed and trolled as well, following the controversy. But the actress deserves all the love and we are sure her film family will come to her rescue. We cannot wait for Shilpa to sizzle again on the screen. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty and kids to move out of Raj Kundra's house; to live separately from husband?