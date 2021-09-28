is one of the talented actresses to have graced Indian television. She entered the Hindi TV industry as Akshara with Rajan Shahi's and became a household name. The Kashmiri beauty won several hearts while playing the titular character in the family drama show. The actress quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016 and went on to participate in reality TV shows and won hearts again. However, did you know she was once not cast because she was not very fair for a Kashmiri? Yeah, you read that right. Also Read - 'Afghani Pathan' Arshi Khan reveals getting bullied and losing work due to her confusing citizenship: I'm not Pakistani, but Indian

Believe it or not, Hina Khan lost out on a project which was a Kashmiri character. Despite being a Kashmiri herself and being well-versed in the native language, Hina was rejected because she wasn't very fair. In an interview with Etimes, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant opened up on losing out on some offers for various reasons. Hina opened up on giving a look test for one of the roles and was keen on knowing how things would pan out in the future. But instead she the project did not happen. She did not get the part because the makers of that project felt Hina "didn't look Kashmiri enough."

She had everything that the character needed except for the skin tone. "I am Kashmiri and I can fluently speak the language but I didn't get cast because my complexion is dusky and I am not extremely fair. That's what the team and character demanded. I really felt bad. When you know the language so well, probably you could have worked wonders in that character, but I didn't get cast only because I don't look Kashmiri," Hina said. However, she is a Sherni and a fighter. She never loses hope and never gives up. Hina is known to keep going and keep trying and that's what she intends to do.