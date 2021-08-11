Sidharth Shukla is one of the most loved actors in showbiz. His fanbase increased unaccountable folds after his stint in Bigg Boss 13. And post that, Sidharth Shukla won hearts with his music video appearances. Sidharth first featured in a music video with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. He was then seen with Bollywood actress in Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. And guess what the song has reached 100 million views on YouTube. His fans have taken to their social media handle to celebrate the same. They are trending the tag '100M OF DIL KO KARAAR AAYA' on Twitter which has now, FYI, surpassed 170K tweets. Yes, such is the fanbase of the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Also Read - #SidNaaz fans take Twitter by storm as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill get spotted with the former's family in Lonavala

Sidharth, himself, took to his social media handle and shared a video story of the same. Fans are going gaga over the actor and the new achievement. A fan wrote, "#DilKoKaraarAaya is undoubtedly #SidharthShukla's Best MV Ever , the love & appreciation it's still getting proving the SUPREMACY of good Music & excellent performances Masterpiece in true sense @sidharth_shukla." Another fan wrote, "A year but the love for this song has only increased. the craving towards its success has only made us fall more into the lyrics the music the chemistry and the actors! even after years #DilKoKaraarAaya will truly be our special one @sidharth_shukla." Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT premiere, Asim Riaz drops the teaser of his electrifying rap song for Karan Johar's show – watch here

Check out the fan reactions here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 'Karan Johar knows the pulse of the masses,' Bigg Boss 13's Vishal Aditya Singh endorses the filmmaker as the host [Exclusive]

#DilKoKaraarAaya is undoubtedly #SidharthShukla's Best MV Ever , the love & appreciation it's still getting proving the SUPREMACY of good Music & excellent performances *Masterpiece* in true sense @sidharth_shukla 100M OF DIL KO KARAAR AAYA — ₭₳฿łⱤ ₱₳₮ɆⱠ (@kabeerbackup) August 10, 2021

A year but the love for this song has only increased. the craving towards its success has only made us fall more into the lyrics the music the chemistry and the actors! even after years #DilKoKaraarAaya will truly be our special one@sidharth_shukla 100M OF DIL KO KARAAR AAYA — Sanjana. (@SanjooSidheart) August 10, 2021

this man sure knows how to steal people's hearts (｡♡‿♡｡) 100M OF DIL KO KARAAR AAYA@sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/KXIT1kjaqF — ᎷᎧᏂᎥᏖ (@its_memohit) August 10, 2021

100M+ Views

2.2M+ Likes

538K+ Comments

500K+ Reels on IG DKKA is one of the best romantic melodies I have watched in the recent times. Congos to @sidharth_shukla and to the whole team of DKKA on entering the much coveted 100M club. 100M OF DIL KO KARAAR AAYA#SidharthShukla — Diya (@Diya_tweetz) August 10, 2021

Let's not forget the sizzling chemistry between Sidharth nd Neha.. they were so cute and both look so adorable together.. I love every sec of DKKA.. all scenes were so aesthetic and cute!! Loved it!! ❤️ 100M OF DIL KO KARAAR AAYA pic.twitter.com/h6oDDLIJVQ — ѕнιναм (@xshivam1) August 10, 2021

Congratulations @sidharth_shukla and entire team of Dil ko karaar aaya. Crossing 100M mark is a very big achievement and beautiful song like dil ko karaar aaya totally deserves it.

Congratulations once again and enjoy your success ❤ 100M OF DIL KO KARAAR AAYA#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/pMjdG0hJOf — Aman Tyagi (@imrockytyagi) August 10, 2021

His every Achievement deserves nothing but celebration! he has earned this Fame.

Manifesting more recognition award winning moments and endless records for @sidharth_shukla 100M OF DIL KO KARAAR AAYA#SidharthShukla — Sanjana. (@SanjooSidheart) August 10, 2021

Shuklaji he's happy that his favourite song #DilKoKaraarAaya hit 100M First time he put in his insta stories about his song reaching 100M view's ?? he must be so happy @sidharth_shukla

You are happy we are happy Siddii#SidharthShukla 100M OF DIL KO KARAAR AAYA pic.twitter.com/LbtyIEVxqA — Lovely❣️ (@tristilda) August 10, 2021

Proud of the fact that we loved this song so much from the day of release

I haven't seen the TL without any tweet of DKKA in a year

shows how much his hearts have waited for this love MV to gets it due.

welcoming it to the 100M club @sidharth_shukla ❤

100M OF DIL KO KARAAR AAYA — AbbasSidheartSolo (@AbbasSidhearts) August 10, 2021

Everything about #DilkoKaraarAaya is Beautiful.. Cast.. Soulful voice of Singers.. Locations..Acting..Music.. Direction..

This song is most beautiful song of @sidharth_shukla

A soothing melodious song will always hold a special place in my heart.. 100M OF DIL KO KARAAR AAYA — ?️꧁? ??????? ????? ? ꧂?️ (@_masoom_sii) August 10, 2021

Be it TV serials, Movie, RealityShows, MVs & now WS ruling OTT…the way Sidharth bhai’s projects win ppl’s hearts even after years & months of release is just awesome!

That’s what a true deserving artist works for. We r so happy for u @sidharth_shukla 100M OF DIL KO KARAAR AAYA — SidharthShukla Dubai FC™❤️ (@DubaiSidhearts) August 10, 2021

Meanwhile, recently, Sidharth Shukla grabbed headlines for being spotted in Lonavala with Shehnaaz Gill. The two were seen enjoying some quality time with the former's family. On the work front, Sidharth made his OTT debut with Broken But Beautiful 3 alongside Sonia Rathee. The web series received was yet again showered with love by Sidharth's fans.

Anyway, in case you haven't yet listened to Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, you must listen to it now.