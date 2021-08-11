Sidharth Shukla is one of the most loved actors in showbiz. His fanbase increased unaccountable folds after his stint in Bigg Boss 13. And post that, Sidharth Shukla won hearts with his music video appearances. Sidharth first featured in a music video with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. He was then seen with Bollywood actress Neha Sharma in Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. And guess what the song has reached 100 million views on YouTube. His fans have taken to their social media handle to celebrate the same. They are trending the tag '100M OF DIL KO KARAAR AAYA' on Twitter which has now, FYI, surpassed 170K tweets. Yes, such is the fanbase of the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Also Read - #SidNaaz fans take Twitter by storm as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill get spotted with the former's family in Lonavala
Sidharth, himself, took to his social media handle and shared a video story of the same. Fans are going gaga over the actor and the new achievement. A fan wrote, "#DilKoKaraarAaya is undoubtedly #SidharthShukla's Best MV Ever , the love & appreciation it's still getting proving the SUPREMACY of good Music & excellent performances Masterpiece in true sense @sidharth_shukla." Another fan wrote, "A year but the love for this song has only increased. the craving towards its success has only made us fall more into the lyrics the music the chemistry and the actors! even after years #DilKoKaraarAaya will truly be our special one @sidharth_shukla." Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT premiere, Asim Riaz drops the teaser of his electrifying rap song for Karan Johar's show – watch here
Check out the fan reactions here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 'Karan Johar knows the pulse of the masses,' Bigg Boss 13's Vishal Aditya Singh endorses the filmmaker as the host [Exclusive]
Meanwhile, recently, Sidharth Shukla grabbed headlines for being spotted in Lonavala with Shehnaaz Gill. The two were seen enjoying some quality time with the former's family. On the work front, Sidharth made his OTT debut with Broken But Beautiful 3 alongside Sonia Rathee. The web series received was yet again showered with love by Sidharth's fans.
Anyway, in case you haven't yet listened to Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, you must listen to it now.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.