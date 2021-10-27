FACT CHECK: Shehnaaz Gill gets trolled for bridal shoot video after Sidharth Shukla's demise; here's the truth

For some time now, a video of Shehnaaz Gill has been going viral on social media. It features Shehnaaz Gill in a bridal avatar. She is seen happily posing and goofing around on the sets while shooting. Shehnaaz Gill's infectious smile in the video has been winning hearts. Yet, there are some who have trolled the actress for the same. It was last month (September) that Sidharth Shukla left all of us for the heavenly abode. His sudden and tragic demise left Shehnaaz Gill in a terrible shock. Yet, the actress is trying to get back on her feet and resume her professional commitments. The video which surfaced recently has got the attention of the netizens and they are slamming her for being happy. But here's a fact check, Shehnaaz Gill's bridal shoot video is an old one, not a new one. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's video decked up as a bride goes viral, fans miss Sidharth Shukla, turn emotional

It seems like the one from her TV stint, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Firstly, no one has the right to comment when she should or should not feel happy. Shehnaaz is a thorough professional as seen when she stepped out to promote her Punjabi comedy entertainer Honsla Rakh starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Back then Shehnaaz's swollen eyes and lost expressions had grabbed headlines. Yes, the actress is already in pain, but trolling her for trying to get back on her feet is shameful.

Sidharth Shukla would have been happier seeing her working on different things and ruling the entertainment world. Shehnaaz should be given a breather and time to heal. By constantly reminding her of the pain will only tax her evermore. Meanwhile, reports stated that Shehnaaz Gill is looking forward to beginning her professional journey once again. It was said that she was going to deep dive and immerse herself in work completely. That's her decision, and we feel it should be respected. Everyone has their coping mechanisms. Don't make it hard on someone who is already suffering.