From his tweet on Shehnaaz Gill's dance video to his clarification: Here's why Asim Riaz made news

Asim Riaz has been in the news for the last couple of hours now. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up tweet went viral for which he received a lot of flak from the netizens. Asim tweeted out about watching a few dance clips and expressed his shock at how people move on so quickly. Netizens and SidNaaz fans were very quick to link it to Shehnaaz Gill's new video. It so happened that shortly before Asim's tweet, Shehnaaz Gill's video went viral in which the Honsla Rakh actress was seen dancing to Zingaat. And hence, netizens linked Asim's tweet to Shehnaaz's video. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans started slamming the rapper/model for the same. 'Shame on Asim Riaz' became a huge trend on Twitter. Also Read - Asim Riaz FINALLY REVEALS if his controversial tweet was a dig at fellow Bigg Boss housemate Shehnaaz Gill

Apart from fans, a few celebs reacted to Asim's tweet as well. came out in support of Shehnaaz Gill and without taking Asim's name slammed him by sharing an old tweet. Karanvir had re-shared a tweet from the day of Sidharth Shukla's funeral. It was on the snide remarks he had heard. Retweeting the same, he said, "I feel like retweeting this again, coz some people just can't see others smile, and specially when they're trying to coming out of a dark place. It's got nothing to do with the #newworld, it's called #tryingtoheal. "

Around the same time, Asim and Himanshi's friend Nomaan Ellahi revealed that soon after the Twitter trend fiasco, he had called up Asim who cleared things up. Asim told him that he has his personal life too and it was not met for Shehnaaz Gill. "Guys u need to chill.. I personally called @imrealasim and asked him.. he said nomaan I have my own life and my friends… too .. this was for them not for her.. Remember -He has always been the first for everyone when they needed him . WE ARE WITH ASIM RIAZ," Nomaan tweeted. Himanshi jumped to Asim's defence too. She lamented saying that people feel that their life surrounds such things. "But nahi inko lgta personal life ni ho skti kisi ki sirf Inke around ghumta sab or yahi hai jinke lie hum likh rahe , bol rahe , post kar rahe …………. Yahi reh gya dunia me."

Later, Himanshi Khurana's other tweet went viral. It was a hard-hitting tweet that left fans in shock. "You stabbed me thousand times and then acted as if you were the one that was bleeding…………..dot dot Stop blame game ………. Peace." No sooner than Himanshi dropped the tweet, netizens wondered whether the two lovebirds had broken up.

Seeing all the negativity against her and Asim on Twitter, Himanshi finally addressed everything. Apart from slamming the fans, she also slammed the celebs. "When some fans find easy target to make there person right , or kuch celebs bhi aa jate shame shame krne get a life,Asim himanshi ko target kro kyuki haan woh sirf apke bare me hi baat kar rahe hai …or to dance koi kar ni skta.Or PR bhi kitni active krdi news bhi lgvadi wow," she said and also added that they both chose to keep quiet and not feed into gossip.

Just a couple of hours ago, Vikas Gupta also came out in support of Shehnaaz Gill. He penned a lengthy post on Instagram saying that everyone has their own way of dealing with grief. Check out his post below:

All the while, Asim Riaz kept quiet. however, seeing how things were getting out of control, he offered an explanation. Just a couple of hours ago, he gave clarification saying that he was talking about his friends and not as speculated.

Amidst all of this, Asim Riaz's fans have been constantly supporting We Are With Asim Riaz.