Actress Aastha Chaudhary had a roka a couple of days ago. Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na fame Aastha has found love in a doctor, Aditya Banerjee. She had a roka on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi, that is, 10th September 2021. However, since she had lost a dear friend of hers, Sidharth Shukla, she toned down her roka ceremony further. The actress had a hush-hush roka in Allahabad, Aditya's hometown. While talking to the Bombay Times, Aastha revealed the deets about her Roka ceremony. The Kesari Nandan actress said, "We had finalised the date in August after Aditya met my family. We decided to have our roka ceremony on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, as there was no other date available. Unfortunately, I lost a very dear friend (Sidharth Shukla) on September 2, so we further toned down the ceremony. I didn't post any pictures or speak about it earlier, as it didn't feel right."

Aastha and Sidharth were paired opposite each other in 2008's Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. Since they have been friends. Talking about her conversation with Sidharth, Aastha revealed that back in August when her roka date was finalised, she had spoken to Sidharth. He was very happy on learning the news and in his inimitable style had said, "Sahi hai. I am so happy for you. Ghar basa le." Aastha revealed that she spoke to Sidharth on 17th August last. The actress is still grieving like the rest of SidHearts and is yet to come to terms with the fact that Sidharth Shukla is no more.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor passed away on 2nd September after suffering from a heart attack. Earlier, Aastha had revealed that Sidharth was the one who taught her to say no. Talking about Aastha's wedding, the two love birds are planning to tie the knot next year.