It's Mahira Sharma's birthday today and the gorgeous television actress turns fabulous 24. Yes, quite young, quite popular and quite charming, right? The actress is known for her stint in Bigg Boss 13 wherein she was a fellow contestant with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, , Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and others. Today on her 24th birthday, let's have a dekko at the lesser-known facts about Mahira Sharma, that every fan should know... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams Vishal Kotian's strategies; says, 'No need to show such an ugly personality on such a big platform' - Exclusive

Career beginnings

Mahira Sharma began her modelling career at the age of 17. Yes, you read that right. Mahira was always into performing arts and modelling. No wonder her photoshoots turn out to be so amazing every single time. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Rashami Desai's ex Arhaan Khan make a derogatory comment after Salman Khan's chaabi joke with the actress?

Link up

Mahira Sharma was reportedly linked to her co-star Abhishek Sharma. They both worked together in Y.A.R.O. Ka Tashan alongside Aniruddh Dave, Malini Kapoor, to name a few. It was said that she was in a steady relationship with Abhishek Sharma before entering Bigg Boss 13 and that the duo broke up before she entered the house. Abhishek had denied the relationship rumours saying that she was just a friend like the rest of the cast members and also added that he wasn't in touch with her after she left the show. After Bigg Boss 13, Mahira has been linked to her fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor Paras Chhabra. However, the two always maintain the stance of being just good friends. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill's pics in Sidharth Shukla's mother-sister's outfits viral, Neha Bhasin-Nishant Bhat's nasty fight in Bigg Boss 15; Urfi Javed trolled and more

Controversy

Mahira Sharma was accused of forging the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Appreciation Letter. A 3rd party had duped Mahira about the same. An unaware yet happy Mahira had shared the story on her Instagram. The picture instantly went viral because of her popularity. Much to her shock, she was accused of forging the certificate. She was called immoral and her act was labelling disgusting by the officials who had released a statement on the same. Mahira had released a statement of her own saying that she was faltered but it was not her mistake.

Tattoo lover

Mahira Sharma is a tattoo lover. She currently has two tattoos, one on her left hand and one on her right forearm. She had changed her previous tattoo from Maahi to an eye. Paras Chhabra also has a similar tattoo. Paras had modified the tattoo of his ex-girlfriend.

Claim to fame

Mahira Sharma's stint as Jamini in Ekta Kapoor Naagin 3 starring Pearl V Puri, and made her a household name in the industry. She was also part of , 's Kundali Bhagya in which she played the role of Monisha Sharma.

Wish you a very happy birthday Mahira.