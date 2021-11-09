Here’s what Abhishek Nigam is gearing up for after Hero - Gayab Mode On goes off air – Exclusive

There are a lot of shocks and surprises that are coming fans’ way from the TV world. Shows are going off-air, lead stars are quitting suddenly and a new cast is being introduced and more. However, one show that has left everyone in disbelief is Hero – Gayab Mode On. The show was quite popular and Abhishek Nigam and Tunisha Sharma had become household names. However, the sci-fi show went off-air a few days ago leaving fans disheartened. Also Read - India’s hottest siblings Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam discover their hidden talents and show them on Kindda app

However, all those who are missing their Hero who entertained them on the Sony SAB show, have something exciting to look forward to. We have learnt that Abhishek Nigam has signed two interesting OTT projects, one of which is touted to be with SonyLiv. A source privy to the details told us that Abhishek has become popular with the younger audience after Hero - Gayab Mode On and one of his OTT projects are going to be in a genre where he can appeal to the audience in that space.

The source also revealed that Abhishek wants to showcase his versatility and hence the other project that he has zeroed in on is something in a space he hasn't tried before and is sure to leave fans in awe.

Abhishek's show Hero – Gayab Mode On show went on air in December 2020 and made its way into audiences' hearts despite the pandemic. When the show went off-air, an emotional Abhishek also shared a video on his YouTube where he spoke about how after being rejected at many auditions, his dream had finally come through. Watch the video below:

About his role and the show Hero going off-air, Abhishek had said in an interview that while he will no longer be playing Hero in the show, the fun memories of working with the team will always remain in his heart. He also said that he learnt a lot while working on the show which he will take forward. He also thanked fans for being part of this beautiful journey and showering him and the show with so much unconditional love.