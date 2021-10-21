is one of the most popular TV actresses in the entertainment world. She is not just a phenomenal actress but also a kind one. Earlier this year, Hina Khan lost her father. She was devastated by her father's sudden demise. And when grieving, Hina was tested positive for COVID-19, which added to her woes that she couldn't even console her mother in these tragic times. However, she had been staying strong and facing everything bravely. In her latest Instagram story, Hina Khan has talked about gaining weight. The actress seems unfazed by the same and has penned an inspiring note talking about her mental health. Also Read - TV hottie Hina Khan's latest princess photoshoot proves she will make the prettiest bride - view stunning pics

"Had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on. My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy. Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how am I looking. After all, one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life. And I chose mental health, my well being over my physical appearance. Now here I am, back in action," (sic) Hina wrote in her story. Check it out here:

Hina Khan is now back in action. She has been sharing stories about her workout sessions again, just like she did before. The actress has been very particular about her fitness and diet. The past few months have been very difficult for her given the fact that she was very close to her father.

Hina Khan was in Kashmir when she learned that her father had suffered a heart attack.