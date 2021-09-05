Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday due to a heart attack. A lot has been said about his demise. There have been reports floating around talking about what happened the night before his untimely demise. Various details were reported in the different portals. And now, one of the first people to reach out after hearing about the news, Hindustani Bhau, aka Vikas Fhatak, shared the details of what actually happened the night before he passed away. And it is a reminder for all of us as to not take our health for granted. Hindustani Bhau who participated in Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card entrant met Sidharth inside the house. He shared all that happened the night before Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Late Pratyusha Bannerjee's father gets emotional, REVEALS how the Balika Vadhu actor took care of them during the lockdown

Hinduantni Bhau spoke to the media about the same. A video of the same has been shared by paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, on his Instagram handle. "Everything was fine. He had dinner and went to sleep. Late at 3:30, he asked for cold water. He said he was feeling uneasy. His mother got him water and he later had ice cream and went to sleep again. He had set an alarm for 10 o'clock. He goes to the gym at that time. But he did not wake up even when the alarm rang. So, his mother went to check on him and that's when he learned about his demise," Hindustani Bhau said in Hindi. Here's his video: Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: 'Full kapde pehen ne ka,' when the actor's mom visited him in Bigg Boss 13 during the family week and left him in splits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Sidharth Shukla's passing is a huge shock for everyone in the country. It is difficult to wrap our mind around the fact that such a talented, and kind soul is not amidst us anymore. He shared positivity with a dash of wit that inspired and motivated a lot of people. And his demise, too, has given us all something to think about. That is, to not take our health and outer appearance lightly. Also Read - An inconsolable and distraught Shehnaaz Gill's last words to Sidharth Shukla at his pyre will tear you up

You are being missed, Sidharth.