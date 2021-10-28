Shehnaaz Gill is finally back on social media and has announced in her first-ever post after Sidharth Shukla’s death, that she will be releasing her tribute for him Tu Yaheen Hai on Friday. She used her popular line from Bigg Boss 13 ‘Tu mera hai aur…’ to make the announcement. But this is not the first time. Recently during Honsla Rakh promotions, she remembered Sid by using her favourite gesture for him from BB13. It can be recalled that instead of going bold with their PDA and making the audience cringe, the two kept it classy all through the show.

Shehnaaz used to use a special gesture to show her love for Sidharth. Where she used to kiss on her own fingers and then place them on Sidharth’s lips or cheeks. Just like the old school romance. And during Honsla Rakh promotions, she repeated the same gesture. The only thing missing was Sidharth himself. As we wait for Tu Yaheen Hai to release tomorrow, this will give you a lovely kick of nostalgia. Watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill Shukla (@shehnaazgill.shukla)

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz’s post has created a fan frenzy and her post is going viral just minutes after she shared it. Fans are happy that Shehnaaz is back on social media with the sweetest post ever. Most fans are also commenting that they knew that when Sana does return, it will be with a post for Sidharth. Shehnaazians and SidNaaz fans are having a meltdown ever since she made the post. They are hailing her for being so strong and coming back. ‘Welcome back Sherni’, ‘Who tera tha aur hamesha rahega’, ‘Yes, who yaheen hai aur hamesha hamare saath rahega’ and more such emotional and heartfelt comments galore on Shehnaaz’ post on both Twitter and Instagram.

The song Habit was a disappointment for a lot of fans who thought it was too dramatized and lacked to create an emotional connect. They also missed seeing Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s chemistry. We are sure Tu Yaheen Hai will have all this to make us remember Sidharth with love, and always have a happy picture of SidNaaz in our hearts.