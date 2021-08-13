Indian Idol 12: Sidharth Malhotra names THIS contestant as Shershaah of the season – find out

For the Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale, we will see Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani of Shershaah fame gracing the sets. They'd be sure impressed by contestants, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya.