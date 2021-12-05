Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode is going to be a hilarious one as the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be gracing the sets. And when it's the team of the most popular comedy tv show in the country, one can expect laughter riot indeed. Now, a promo has been shared by the channel on their social media handle in which we will see Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi and Bapuji aka Amit Bhatt on the hot seat in front of the host Amitabh Bachchan. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah joins Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan and popular YouTubers in the Top 10 Popular YouTube Videos Of 2021
Jethalal took the opportunity to ask the veteran Bollywood actor whether he ever scolds his son, Abhishek Bachchan a lot. Jethalal is a little scared to ask the question. But gathers his courage and asks. Big B replies that he would scold Abhishek when the latter was a young kid. However, he is not all grown up. Jethalal flashes an awkward smile and proceeds to say to the host that he would be getting angry in the most loving manner. Amitabh Bachchan takes the hint and asks whether Bapuji scolds him a lot. A scandalised Jethalal denies. However, on-screen, we see flashes of Bapuji scolding and screaming Jethalal a lot from the series. Jethalal hurriedly adds that Bapuji never scolds him. And at the next moment, Bapuji proceeds to scold him, leaving everyone on the set in splits of laughter. Check out the hilarious promo here: Also Read - Meet the lesser-known wives of popular TV celebs like Dilip Joshi, Kiku Sharda and more [PICS]
Talking about the promo, we also see Mr and Mrs Roshan, Babita, as well. The whole cast that is, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Tanmay Vekaria, Shyam Pathak, Ambika Ranjankar and more joining to play the game based reality TV show. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan gets teary-eyed on 1000th episode with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan; here's why – watch video
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.