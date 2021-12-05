Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode is going to be a hilarious one as the cast of Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be gracing the sets. And when it's the team of the most popular comedy tv show in the country, one can expect laughter riot indeed. Now, a promo has been shared by the channel on their social media handle in which we will see Jethalal aka and Bapuji aka Amit Bhatt on the hot seat in front of the host . Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah joins Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan and popular YouTubers in the Top 10 Popular YouTube Videos Of 2021

Jethalal took the opportunity to ask the veteran Bollywood actor whether he ever scolds his son, a lot. Jethalal is a little scared to ask the question. But gathers his courage and asks. Big B replies that he would scold Abhishek when the latter was a young kid. However, he is not all grown up. Jethalal flashes an awkward smile and proceeds to say to the host that he would be getting angry in the most loving manner. Amitabh Bachchan takes the hint and asks whether Bapuji scolds him a lot. A scandalised Jethalal denies. However, on-screen, we see flashes of Bapuji scolding and screaming Jethalal a lot from the series. Jethalal hurriedly adds that Bapuji never scolds him. And at the next moment, Bapuji proceeds to scold him, leaving everyone on the set in splits of laughter. Check out the hilarious promo here: Also Read - Meet the lesser-known wives of popular TV celebs like Dilip Joshi, Kiku Sharda and more [PICS]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Talking about the promo, we also see Mr and Mrs Roshan, Babita, as well. The whole cast that is, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, , Tanmay Vekaria, Shyam Pathak, Ambika Ranjankar and more joining to play the game based reality TV show. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan gets teary-eyed on 1000th episode with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan; here's why – watch video