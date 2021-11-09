Television actress is known for her amazing acting chops, simple yet stunning beauty and strong opinions. Whenever she feels something is wrong or amiss, the star has never shied away from expressing her opinions on Twitter or other social networking sites. And in an interview recently, Divyanka Tripathi yet again voiced her strong opinion. This time the actress has opened up on what makes a woman a wonder woman! Also Read - Hear This! Sharad Malhotra wouldn't mind a double date with his ex Divyanka Tripathi - read deets

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant believed that a woman doesn't have to be size-zero for her to be a wonder woman. Divyanka often faces trolls who shame her for her body type or dressing, etc. Not the one to suffer in silence, Divyanka has savage retorts for such nasty trolls. Having faced the same on numerous occasions, the Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress said that a woman doesn't need to have a figure like to be a Wonder woman, reports the Times of India. She blamed it on society saying that we have been conditioned to believe women are of a particular body type are perfect or support a particular body type for that matter. She called it disgusting. She questioned the preconceived approach of individual mindset and added that she was not the best but she has a zeal to learn. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya can't bear the SEPARATION as the former leaves for Cape Town – view pics

The actress advocated confidence to be the key. While talking about her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 experience Divyanka Tripathi explained that she believed in herself and that's what helped her perform the tasks in the show. Boasting about not aborting any task during her stint in helmer 's KKK11, Divyanka said that winning and losing is just a game of our mind. She dished out her motto which is "observing, learning and growing." Also Read - Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna – 10 television actresses with the prettiest smiles