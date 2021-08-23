The last night's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was one roller coaster with emotions running high. This week like some previous weeks' episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, we saw an unfair eviction taking place. Vishal Aditya Singh was eliminated from the show because it was a partner stunt and Nikki Tamboli aborted the partner stunt which had led to their entry into the elimination round. Vishal has been one of the strongest contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi and not just the contestants, even fans were pretty angry with Nikki Tamboli's behaviour after not performing the stunt in the first round. But hey, hey, just a couple of hours ago, in the precap of the upcoming weeks' episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, we saw welcoming Vishal and two of the ex-contestants, Saurabh Raaj Jain and Aastha Gill, back on the show. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: SidNaaz's Lonavala trip, Anupam Shyam's demise, Indian Idol 12 finale deets, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 controversy and more

Now for the unversed, Sourabh Raaj Jain was eliminated a couple of weeks ago. who was sent to the elimination round had used his K-medal power and nominated Saurabh to perform the stunt. Unfortunately, Saurabh was eliminated from the show after taking more time to complete the stunt. Fans of Saurabh Raaj Jain had lashed out at Arjun Bijlani for the same. Saurabh, whilst on the show had also said that he should have taken Nikki's name instead of his as Nikki had aborted stunts more often.

On the other hand, Aastha Gill was nominated by for a water-based stunt. Aastha was pitted against two swimmers. Though she had for help, being a non-swimmer and given the task was an underwater stunt, Aastha had to abort it. Rohit Shetty including the fans of the show had called out Shweta for picking Aastha for the stunt.

But now, the three of the contestants are going to return next week on the show. Whose return are you most excited for?