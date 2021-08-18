is currently seen facing her fears in 's Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Shweta was last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhann, a daily soap. The actress is a well-known name in the television industry. She is best known for her role as Prerna from the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She shot to fame as Prerna and was soon tagged as the doting bahu. However, she did not take up similar roles or roles that would stereotype her. The actress is now looking forward to working across various platforms as OTT is now booming. A report in Spotboye says that Shweta Tiwari would be seen in the role of a CBI officer in a web series called Shukla V/S Tripathi. The actress sat down for a chat with the portal and spoke about her web series. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, July 18, 2021 highlights: Nikki Tamboli gets eliminated; Sana Makbul completes her stunt in record time

The actress said that her image of bahu was broken long back. She said that currently she is known for taking up a variety of projects, each different from her previous ones. She added that she does not ever want to break that image. Shweta promised to offer something new and different yet again with her upcoming web series. However, the actress added that she does not ever want to do negative roles. Explaining why, Shweta told the portal, "I would not like to play any negative character if offered because I have already done a lot of negative roles before and then I have realised that the negative character after a point becomes very boring. Wahi hota rehta hai ki chaal chalte rehte hain aur haarte rehte hain. And you have to give the same kind of expressions and it becomes very monotonous. I tried doing a couple of negative characters but eventually, I got very bored and I am not going to do negative characters again."

Shweta played a negative role in Baal Veer that also starred Anushka Sen.