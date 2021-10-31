The cast and crew of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi wrapped up its third season just yesterday. , , and others shot for his last scenes yesterday and posed away happily, creating memories. Though it's sad news for the fans of the show and Devakshi shippers, the cast and crew smiling faces will bring some solace to their troubled hearts. Cheshta Bhagat who played Shaheer Sheikh's sister Neha on the show shared some amazing BTS pictures on her gram. She captioned the post saying, "Hum hai raahi pyaar ke phir milenge chalte chalte #itsawrap #gratitude #kuchrangpyaarkeaisebhi." Check out the pictures here: Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3's Shaheer Sheikh and Cheshta Bhagat will make you laugh like you haven't in ages with their HILARIOUS 'mungfali' reel

A couple of hours ago, Shaheer Sheikh took to his social media handle and shared a reel video in which he is seen bidding adieu to his on-screen son, Aayush, played by Vidvaan Sharma. It was a funny video with Tu Kal Chala Jayega song playing in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Erica Fernandes had slammed the makers of the show for blaming her for the end of the season. It so happened that for a while there had been reports stating that Erica is not happy with the way her character has been shaped up in the third season of the show. She penned a hard-hitting note slamming them and asked the fans to remember Sonakshi from the first to seasons.

"Ever thought? When a show is successful it is very easy and convenient to say that the success of the show is not because of a particular individual but because of teamwork and the entire team's effort .. but it is so easy to blame a particular individual when a show has to shut! How hypocritically convenient right? To conclude, I would like to thank all those who have supported me through this journey and my decisions be it my team or my Ejfians and KRPKABians Much love, Erica Jennifer Fernandes," the concluding part of her post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi will telecast its last episode in mid-November.