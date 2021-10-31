Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 WRAP! Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh and the cast pose away happily as they wind up the season [PICS]

After shooting for their last scenes together, Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and the cast of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 wrapped up the season with smiling pictures.