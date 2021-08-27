Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Ayushman calls Sonakshi 'Mumma' for the first time and fans are showering love on the emotional scene

In the Janmashtami special episode of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, we saw Ayushman calling Sonakshi aka Erica Fernandes 'Mumma' for the first time ever. The scene has left fans of the show very emotional.