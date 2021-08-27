Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise's latest episode is winning the hearts of the audience. The and starrer TV show recently featured a very emotional scene. For those not in the know, the makers of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi brought in a twist by introducing a new character, a kid on the show. Ayushman is the biological child of Sonakshi and Dev. It so happened that he was replaced at his birth by a nurse for some money. When Dev got to know about Ayushman, he revealed the same to his family and got Ayushman home. Dev and Sonakshi later legally adopted Ayushman. Now, the two of them are trying to gel and bond with the little lad. And just recently in the Janmashtami special episode, they featured Ayushman calling Sonakshi 'Mumma' for the first time ever. The scene has left fans of the show very emotional. Also Read - TRP Report Week 33: Indian Idol 12's Grand Finale episode breaks record; ties up with Anupamaa at the top position

They are showering the beautiful scene with love. The VG has been uploaded on the social media of the channel. The BGM of Tujhse naraz nahin zindagi when combined with the scene has tugged the heartstrings of the audience. Check out the videos here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rithvik Dhanjani opens up on his break-up with Asha Negi, fans want Kaira aka Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan reunion and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

One of the fans wrote, "While I was listening to the song so intensely made me felt the moment of emotions of Sona and Ayush which were appreciated by everyone with tears of happiness when Ayush called Sona momma really that's the beauty of this sequence in Janmashtami pooja." Another one wrote, "Really it was very imotional. I was crying then for Sona." Yet another fan said, "One of the best moment... Eri acting perfect.. And bgm gives perfect vibe... KRPKAB is always best.." Check out their reactions here: Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 PROMO: Will Sana Amin Sheikh's entry bring Dev-Sonakshi closer or separate them?

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi also features , Aleena Lambe, Vidvaan Sharma, Advait Adi, Alka Moghe, Mushtaq Khan, Prerna Panwar to name a few.