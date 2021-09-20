It's Monday, time to start a new week. And to do so, we are here with some hilarious video memes to help to kickstart your week, your day, and at the same time, it'll drive away your Monday blues. Now, Instagram reels are a huge thing. One can turn anything and everything into memes. And guess what's trending? Kokila Modi aka 's dialogue from Saath Nibhana Saathiya is trending. Kokila Modi has been a huge hit amongst the masses. Her style statements, dialogues everything goes viral on social media these days. And now, her dialogue of 'sabzi nahi pohe banenge' is going viral on Instagram. They have turned it into a meme. Everyone is creating video memes on the serial scene. And they are funny AF. Even Shikhar Dhawan created a meme reel on the same, and shared it on his Instagram handle. Check out some of the reels here: Also Read - Saath Nibhana Saathiya: Will Gopi be able to save Paridhi?

Meanwhile, Rupal Patel is currently seen as Mithila Modi in Tera Mera Saath Rahe which is touted to be a prequel of Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Rupal played Kokila in the original TV show. She had opened up on the differences between the two characters in an interview. "The character is going to be strong. Kokila used to be very strict and had a strong say in everything. Mithila, on the other hand, is emotional and funny. If she is in a light mood, she laughs. Kokila laughs very rarely. They are very different characters," Rupal had told IANS. Also Read - Saath Nibhana Saathiya: Gopi slips into coma; show takes a leap

She had added, "I have a strong character in the show. Mithila is a disciplined, punctual and righteous person. Somewhere, I relate with her because in real life I am also a straightforward and righteous person. For me, what is right is right and what is wrong is wrong. That's the similarity between Mithila and me." Also Read - Saath Nibhana Saathiya: Radha to make an entry again

How did you like the memes? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.