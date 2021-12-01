The past few days there have been rumours that Ekta Kapoor’s serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta is going off-air. It was said that the show hasn’t been able to strike a chord with the audience, despite a successful first season starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. However, both Nakuul and Disha have refuted the reports as mere rumours. The show is not going off-air and in fact, has some interesting twists coming our way. Take a look at what is in store for you in the show that brings together the unconventional love story of businessman Ram Kapoor and a middle-class girl Priya Sood. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: After Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar reacts to the show ending in December 2021

Ram and Priya to get closer

Thanks to Priya’s family and Ram’s friends, the two are getting closer to each other. With everyone putting in efforts to make Ram and Priya realise that they are perfect for each other, the two will finally find a way into each other’s hearts soon. And once they become one, Ram and Priya or Raya will become a force to reckon with. Stronger together, they will overcome all the challenges that come their way. Also Read - Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna, Sai Ketan Rao and other TV stars who set fire to social media and claimed the mantle of TV Instagrammers of the week

Trouble in Shivina and Akshay’s paradise

Shivi has been all okay about Akshay’s middle-class background. However, soon enough, reality will start biting her. She will behave differently and this will not go down well with Akshay’s mother. Akki, on the other hand, will side with Shivi land soon, they may also move out of the Sood’s fold. The changing dynamics of Shivi and the others will also affect Ram and Priya’s new budding relationship. Also Read - TV News Weekly Recap: 4 shocking evictions, 4 wildcard entries in Bigg Boss 15; Rubina Dilaik trolled for weight gain; Sanjeeda Shaikh slammed for bold outfit and more

Nandini to get exposed

Slowly but surely, Nandini Kapoor’s intentions will get exposed in front of Priya. However, when she will try to confront Nandini or make Ram see the reality of his family members, especially his ‘mother’, it will only turn out to be a futile exercise. For Priya, the biggest challenge in the coming time will be to save Ram from people he loves the most and trusts blindly.

Shubham to side with Ram

Nandini and Shubham have been a team. Where both of them just want Ram to keep providing for them and help kickstart Shubham’s biggest dream. However, slowly Shubham will have a change of heart and he will side with Ram and ask his mother Nandini to stop playing nasty games and politics in the family.

Vedika and Shashi to part ways

Vedika is done with the way Shashi treats her. She is regretting choosing him over Ram Kapoor. But she will soon turn her regret around. Vedika will gather enough proof against Shashi and try to gain brownie points from Ram. She will make him realise that he still loves her and try to convince him to leave Priya and get back with her. However, Ram, who still has a soft corner for Vedika will realise his true feelings for Priya and this will help him make the right decision.

All this and more awaits the audience of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The show may have had a slow start but the storyline is picking up heat and there are some interesting twists in store for the audience in the upcoming episodes. Stay tuned to the show and to BollywoodLife for more updates.