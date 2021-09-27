grabbed headlines last year for her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh. One of the most loved pop music artists in India, Neha has always been the one to make news for various reasons. Remember when just after her wedding with Rohanpreet, she had flaunted a picture with a baby bump? In case you have forgotten, it was for their song Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The simple picture had gone viral on social media in no time and had led to various theories. Right from Neha being pregnant before marriage to the size of the baby bump and more, it was such a talk of the town. Neha was also trolled for the same. And now, in a recent interaction on the sets of , Neha Kakkar revealed her mother-in-law's reaction back when the song had been released. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sooryavanshi finally gets a theatrical release; Alia Bhatt trolled for being 'too short and skinny' and more

Neha said that even mother-in-law seemed to be fooled by the bump. She told the host, Kapil Sharma, "Actually, sach bataun toh jab gaana aaya tha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, aur usme tummy dekh kar mumma ji kehte hai, 'Beta, good news kaafi jaldi nahi ho gayi?' Maine kaha, 'Mumma ji, kum se kum aap toh aise mat bolo, aap toh sab jaante ho, humari toh abhi shaadi hui hai, abhi mile hai' (To be honest, when the song Khyaal Rakhya Kar came out and my mother-in-law saw my tummy, she remarked, 'Isn't it too soon to be giving us good news?' I told her, 'At least you don't say this, you know everything, you know we just met and got married')." Now, isn't this what we all felt at that time?

In case you don't recall, it was Rohanpreet's comment that added fuel to the fires of the pregnancy rumours. He had commented on the post saying, "Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (Now I'll have to take extra care of you)."

Talking about Rohanpreet and Neha Kakkar's wedding, the two met while making the song Nehu Da Vyah. Rohanpreet was head over heels in love with Neha and soon swept her off her feet. The duo tied the knot on 24th October 2020.