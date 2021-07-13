Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna or Kanika Mann – who do you want to see Parth Samthaan romance next? Vote now

Don't know about you, but we sure miss on television. Yes, we can watch him in his previous shows which are streaming on the OTT platform, but we want him back on TV screens again. He was last seen in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as . And now just a couple of days ago, Parth Samthaan had revealed in his live chat session with his fans that he misses romancing on-screen. So, we thought of conducting a poll asking which actress would you like Parth to romance next? Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor's SIZZLING HOT belly dance moves will set your screens on fire – watch video

There are three options ready - Surbhi Chandna, and Kanika Mann. All of the mentioned actresses are quite popular on television. Surbhi Chandna has been the face of Naagin 5, and Sanjeevani 2. Nia Sharma was also the face of Naagin in season 4. She is also known for her stint in , Jamai 2.0, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Twisted and more. Kanika Mann, on the other hand, was last seen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Fan loved her as Guddan. All of them are very young and have a great screen presence.

Pick your favourite below:

Coming back to Parth's fan interaction, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actor was asked when he'd be returning with another season of the show as they missed his chemistry with on-screen. While he said it was dicey and for the makers to decide, Parth did admit that he wants to do more romance. He said, "I am looking forward to do something romantic, something on the lines of KYY. Romance is my forte. I am missing romance in acting. I want to play a character where the guy has the intensity and I have some sort of hold. The character is passionate towards the girl and his life. I miss playing that romantic guy. Very soon, you guys will be able to watch it as I hope something works out. I am missing out on romance on-screen."