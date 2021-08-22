and had an ugly tussle and separation in June. The actress filed a case against the actor alleging domestic violence and cheating. And now, in a recent interview, Nisha has made some shocking revelations about the actor. She has said that Karan has not called Kavish since his birthday on 14 June. The actress also said that she does not want any alimony from him and that she is capable to take care of herself and her son. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan is back with knock-knock series with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan aka Iggy Potter and it's too fun to miss – watch video

In an interview with Bombay Times, Nisha Rawal revealed that she and her lawyer sent Karan Mehra a notice asking for zero alimony. Furthermore, she said that she has asked for sole custody of their son, Kavish, and Karan will get to meet him regularly. Nisha said that Karan is not agreeing to it. She said, "I don’t want any alimony. What will he provide me with that I haven’t given him? We built everything together. I started earning at a very young age and supported him throughout even before he became a part of YRKKH. I have done so much work and whoever I collaborated with will vouch for the fact that Karan was in charge of the commercial." Also Read - Ranveer Singh and paps sing birthday song for the Cirkus actor's mother and it's the cutest thing on the internet today – watch video

Nisha also alleged that Karan took her all of the jewellery away that she got with her at the time of their wedding. She says she has asked him to give them back to her as she wants to start her life again. Furthermore, Nisha added that her mother's property papers are with Karan too that she wants back. "There’s nothing that I am asking for myself. I am an independent girl and will look after my child and me," Nisha told the portal. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla came to receive his mom, relatives at airport and his caring gesture towards them is winning hearts – watch video

Nisha also said that Karan called Kavish once on his birthday and since has not kept any contact with them. She added that the picture of gifts he posted on his gram has not reached Kavish yet.