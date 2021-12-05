Indian Idol 12 was one of the longest-running singing reality TV shows in the history of music-based reality TV shows. It went on for about a year and was also one of the most talked-about seasons for various reasons. However, the major reason that people loved watching the show apart from the amazing singing skills of the contestants was AruDeep, that is, watching contestants, Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan. The two were formidable together and the viewers would look forward to their performances together every weekend. After Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep and Arunita had signed a music video series together with Raj Surani under the banner of Octopus Entertainment. Fans were pretty stoked to see them together again after Indian Idol 12. However, we are here with sad news for all the AruDeep fans. Also Read - Indian Idol 12's Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish impress fans with their groovy bhangra moves – watch video

The duo won't be seen together in the music video series henceforth. Reports have surfaced that Arunita doesn't want to act in music videos anymore. Yes, you read that right. But there's a consolation for y'all. While they may not feature together in the series, be rest assured of the fact that Arunita will still lend her mellifluous vocals to the music video series. Talking about the development of the same, Raj Surani, the director said, "Arunita said that she is not comfortable in acting now, although her commitment was to be part of the music videos of the series. We said you should have told us earlier. Now we have to replace her with another actress. But we respect Arunita and her parents' decision. Therefore, we have replaced her in the next video," reports an online entertainment portal. Also Read - TRP Report Week 43: Harshad Chopda's entry gives a boost to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss 15 struggles to enter the Top 5

Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan share great chemistry together. Their fans loved them in Manzoor Dil. Pawandeep and Arunita made for a very gorgeous pair in the music video. While we may not get to see them together in the music videos, we are glad that we may get to hear them at least, don't you think, AruDeep fans? Also Read - Diwali 2021: Shaheer Sheikh, Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan and other TV celebs celebrate the festival of lights with family and friends – view posts