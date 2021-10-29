In case you missed it, Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish are in London for a concert. The four have been extremely popular contestants of Indian Idol 12 and now, they are all set to perform in London together. All four of them have been sharing a lot of pictures together and solos too. However, fans were quick to notice Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's couple pictures. Interestingly, they were not shared by either Pawandeep or Arunita. Nonetheless, Arudeep fans got what they wanted. Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble are thrilled as they reunite for London concert – view pics

The pictures that are going viral include the Indian Idol 12 winner and runner up happily posing as though a 'couple on holiday'. Now there have been rumours rife ever since they were shipped on the singing-reality TV show that they are very close to each other and fond of each other. What with their music singles coming out now, the chemistry between the two has just grown evermore. Check out their pictures here: Also Read - SHOCKING! Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan FINALLY opens up on his relationship with Arunita Kanjilal

Also Read - Manzoor Dil: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s romance, chemistry and heartfelt performances win hearts; fans say, ‘best jodi’

After seeing these pictures, Arudeep fans are going gaga over them. They have said that AruDeep are like match made in heaven. One of the fans even commented saying, "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi."

A couple of days ago, being hounded by questions about their crackling chemistry being real or not, Pawandeep had said that they are very close friends and that there is no romance angle between the two of them. Reasoning that having spent close to a year together, every Indian Idol 12 contestant have formed an inseparable bond with each other.

Meanwhile, their latest single Manzoor Dil was released a couple of hours ago. Their chemistry increased the temperature and how! It seems as though they were shooting for a TV series or a movie song. While shooting and promoting their song, Pawandeep and Arunita's families had given the two a strict diktat. It was said that they were strictly asked to promote their songs and career and not their personal life.