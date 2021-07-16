Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: From the exchange of rings and varmala to Aly Goni saying, 'hum joote chori hone nahi denge' – the DISHUL wedding is all things fun and romantic
We have come across some visuals that are a treat for all Dishul shippers from the wedding. One of the video features Rahul Vaidya exchanging rings with Disha Parmar, getting down on his knees.
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1