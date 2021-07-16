Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: From the exchange of rings and varmala to Aly Goni saying, 'hum joote chori hone nahi denge' – the DISHUL wedding is all things fun and romantic

The big day is here for and . The wedding is happening at Grand Hyatt in Santacruz right now and the videos and pictures from the wedding are going viral on social media. The Dishul wedding is one of the most talked-about things in the television world right now. And we have come across some visuals that are a treat for all Dishul shippers. Talking about the videos, one of them features Rahul Vaidya exchanging rings with Disha Parmar. In the same video, we see Rahul getting down on his knees and proposing to her in front of everyone. The bride and groom look very happy and surreal in their wedding trousseaus. We also see Aly Goni safekeeping Rahul's shoes and saying, "Hum joote chori hone nahi denge. (we won't let anyone steal the shoes)." There's also groomsmen going berserk at the baaraat. We also see a video in which Disha Parmar is seen walking and greeting everyone. It seems like she is getting ready for her bridal entry. Have a dekko at the videos below: Also Read - Sussanne Khan's latest pic gets a thumbs up from Hrithik Roshan and rumoured beau Arslan Goni's brother Aly Goni

For those not in the know, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar started exchanging messages on social media. And thus began their friendship. In 2018, they starred in a video together and became best friends. Slowly it all turned romantic. Rahul Vaidya participated in Bigg Boss in 2020 and proposed to Disha on her birthday, whilst inside the house. This year on valentine's day, Disha accepted her proposal. The wedding preparations were in full swing despite Rahul being locked inside the house. Earlier, Rahul had revealed that the pandemic had pushed the wedding ahead. And now they have finally tied the knot. The two have kept their wedding a small affair with just close friends and relatives in attendance.

Congratulations Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar on your new journey!