The whole country is still trying to process the heartbreaking news that Sidharth Shukla is no longer with us. The 40-year-old actor passed away on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. His mortal remains were cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium yesterday and a throng of people had joined including Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, , Nikki Tamboli, Vikas Gupta, Aly Goni, Prince Narula, , , , , and Rahul Mahajan to pay their final respects to the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma too flew down to Mumbai to bid him adieu for the last time. And a couple of hours ago, Paras shared a video remembering Sidharth. It is a throwback video from Bigg Boss 13. The two were participants on the show together and their bond had grown on through the season.

It's a video in which he had helped him get out of the jail which had left Paras teary-eyed. sharing the video, he wrote, "It was not expected this time also bro... tu fir rula gaya.... RIP sidharth shukla." Check it out here:

It was not expected this time also bro... tu fir rula gaya.... ?

RIP sidharth shukla ? pic.twitter.com/6j4drfPkNL — Paras Chhabra (@paras_chhabra) September 3, 2021

Yesterday, the actor opened up on still not being able to process his passing while talking to ETimes. He said, "I'm still in complete shock, disbelief and at a loss for words since the minute I heard the news. I feel like I have lost a very dear friend. I'm heartbroken; he has left us all way too soon. I'm still processing the news. It's always an emotionally tough time to process and handle such a huge and unmeasurable personal loss and I wish all the strength and courage to his family to face this situation."

Seeing how almost everyone from Bigg Boss 13 had turned up for the funeral of Sidharth Shukla, fans of the show and Sidharth had begun a trend saying that the season had come to an end with Sidharth's demise.

This is very heartbreaking.