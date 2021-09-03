Yesterday, we got the most devastating piece of news, the demise of Sidharth Shukla. The 40-year-old actor passed away yesterday morning after suffering a heart attack. The entire country is in a huge shock. Reports have surfaced stating that he complained of uneasiness. The actor took some medicine and slept. It is being said that he passed away on Shehnaaz Gill's lap. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead. His last rites are being performed in the city today. SidHearts and SidNaaz fans are devastated by the news and the whole entertainment industry is in a huge shock. Several actors and industry folks are expressing their shock about his tragic and untimely demise. took to her social media handle recently and mourned his loss. She compared the feeling to last year's when we lost . Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: 'Shehnaaz Gill is very disturbed', reveals Bigg Boss ex-contestant Jasleen Matharu

Ekta Kapoor shared a picture of Sidharth's from the web series, Broken But Beautiful 3. She penned a heartfelt note which read, "Numb since yest! Same@sinking feeling of last year ! Two young dynamos n a fate unplanned ! Rest in peace dear Sidharth! Never thought Agastya rao 's story wud end like this! Strength to d family loved ones n fans ! I can say with d love our show got he was loved by his fans!! #ripsidharthshukla" Check the post here:

Ekta collaborated with Sidharth for Broken But Beautiful 3. The web series was massively appreciated by the fans. Sidharth's performance as Agastya Rao is etched into the hearts of the fans.

Meanwhile, as you read this, several industry folks are visiting Sidharth's residence to pay their respects. Shehnaaz Gill reached a couple of minutes ago. She was in an inconsolable state as she arrived with her brother, Shehbaz Badeshah.

Sidharth will be missed by millions.