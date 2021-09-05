Sidharth Shukla's demise seems like a personal loss. The actor touched a lot of lives with his optimism, wit, kindness and sense of humour. His passing has affected a lot of people. Some are still in denial and are unable to process the fact that he is no longer with us. A lot of people have spoken up about his demise. While talking to Aaj Tak, as quoted by India Today, late Pratyusha Bannerjee's father, Shankar opened up on his demise. He said that he considered Sidharth to be his son. He also revealed he helped them during the lockdown as well. Also Read - Devastated, exhausted, broken: Shehnaaz Gill fainted twice during Sidharth Shukla's cremation? Read deets

"I can't understand how this happened. I considered him to be my son. During Balika Vadhu, Sidharth and Pratyusha had become close friends. He used to come home as well. After Pratyusha's death, many people talked about the relationship between Sidharth and my daughter, because of which Sidharth had stopped coming home. He often asked me in messages on WhatsApp," he said while talking to Aaj Tak.

He added, "During this lockdown, he used to constantly message me. I got his last message a couple of months ago. He used to ask in the message 'Uncle, aunty do you need help?', 'Are you guys fine?', 'Can I help in any way?' He had forcibly sent ₹20,000." Sidharth worked with Pratyusha in Balika Vadhu where he played Shiv to her Aanandi. She moved on from the show but they remained friends. After Pratyusha's demise in 2016, he kept in touch with them. The actor even spoke about Pratyusha when he was inside the house of Bigg Boss 13. He remembered her on her birthdays too. Sidharth passed away on Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack. The reports state he asked for cold water and ice cream from his mother and went to sleep. He never woke up again.