The Thursday before, that is, on 2nd September 2021, Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a heart attack in his sleep. The reports of his demise surfaced and everyone thought of it to be a hoax at first. However, Mumbai police confirmed the reports, leaving everyone shellshocked. Sidharth's fans have been showering support to Sid's mom and Shehnaaz Gill, who he was really close to. Shehnaaz Gill fell in love with Sidharth whilst inside the house of Bigg Boss 13. She considered him her family and was distraught upon learning about his demise. Also Read - 'Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill ka rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha', reveals Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia
Reports suggest that Shehnaaz Gill is not eating or sleeping well. Sidharth's mom is looking after her in these tragic times and staying strong for her. And now, fans have been cheering up for Shehnaaz on Twitter. They recently began a trend of 'We Love You Shehnaaz' on Twitter. They have showered her with all their love and are asking her to come back stronger. Shehnaaz is quite young and has just started out in the entertainment industry. She has a long way to go. Check out Shehnaazians' tweets here: Also Read - Sidharth Shukla last rites: Asim Riaz's pic sitting distraught in the rain will break your heart; fans say '#SidSim Forever'
Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santok Singh Sukh in a statement had said that Shehnaaz said Sidharth passed away in her arms. A lot of celebrities had opened up on Shehnaaz's condition after the demise of the Dil Se Dil take actor. From Sambhavna Seth, Rahul Mahajan, Rahul Vaidya and more, they revealed her heart-wrenching condition. The gut-wrenching visuals of Shehnaaz and the media frenzy at Sidharth's funeral have irked a lot of celebrities. A lot of them have lashed out at the media for pushing their cameras and mics to her face while she was in a distraught state. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill performs special pooja along with the family for the late star — view pic
Meanwhile, a lot has been said about Sidharth's movements the night before his tragic and sudden demise. It was reported that Sidharth had asked for water and had ice cream. He had complained of uneasiness the night before. After having ice cream he went to sleep. When he did not wake up for his gym session at 10 AM the next morning, his mother went on to check on him. And he never woke up.
