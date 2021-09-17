With the entry of as Anuj Kapadia in , and starrer Anupamaa, the TV show is getting a lot of adulation from every corner. Anuj has definitely entered the life of Anupamaa to make it better and it can be seen. He is giving her wings to fly without expecting anything in return. Anuj's character is definitely a hit amongst the masses. And it can be seen in the TRPs too. Now, coming to the current track, in the latest episode of Anupamaa, we saw Anuj offering a partnership deal to Anupamaa based on her idea of business. This irks Vanraj, Kavya, Baa and Paritosh. They are staunchly against Anupamaa accepting the offer. Also Read - Anupamaa: 7 reasons why fans are going ga-ga over Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna in Rupali Ganguly's show

While Kavya is just thinking about the load being paid off she is happy that Anuj Kapadia has offered her a job in his firm. However, Vanraj feels that Anuj has more than friendship in his mind. He is also not happy with the fact that his offer was rejected. Baa, on the other hand, comes with an orthodox mindset. She is also not happy that her son did not get a chance and blames Anupamaa for the same. Elsewhere, Paritosh believes a mother can only have one identity and that is of being a mother. Now, a dejected Anupamaa will be in two minds as she doesn't want to disappoint Baa or Paritosh. However, Devika aka Jaswir Kaur will put some sense into Anupamaa's mind. She will make her understand that she has to think about her life now. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Vanraj taunts Anupamaa about her ‘secret’ conversation with Anuj Kapadia

Now, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see a dhamakedaar twist. Anupamaa will sign the papers and give them back to everyone who is against her decision of working with Anuj Kapadia. Vanraj would try to pressurize Anupamaa to rejecting the offer but she would stand tall. Now, Vanraj would threaten Anupamaa on working with Anuj. Anupamaa tells him that she'll join Anuj in the office from the next day. Vanraj taunts her that she's got wings after her crush's return. Anupamaa asks him to watch her fly. Vanraj threatens to stop her. Anupamaa asks him to try but adds that he'll fail. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia's conversation with Gopi Kaka about Anupamaa win fans over - Watch

Atta girl! Anupamaa is winning hearts every day. How are you liking this new and fearless Anupamaa? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.