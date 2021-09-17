Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anupamaa CHALLENGES Vanraj to stop her from working with Anuj Kapadia; 'ab meri udaan dekhiyega'

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we saw Anuj offering a partnership deal to Anupamaa based on her idea of business. This irks Vanraj, Kavya, Baa and Paritosh. But Anupamaa will take the challenge head-on.