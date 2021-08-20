Hey, all you Indian Idol lovers. Just a couple of days ago on 15th August 2021, the 12th season of your favourite reality TV show came to an end. Pawandeep Rajan was crowned the winner of Indian Idol 12. After running for about 10 months, we finally had a winner. But it seems, some fans are not that happy with the results. Yes, you read that right. A couple of days ago, we had conducted a poll asking y'all about the result of Indian Idol 12. And a majority of the audience said that someone else should have been the winner. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, finalists Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and others to be the special guests in the upcoming episode?

If you had noticed, contestant Sayli and host had been gunning for a female winner on Indian Idol 12, and we feel the audience may have been sharing the same sentiment. Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and even Shanmukhapriya have been phenomenal performers throughout the show.

In his social media post, Indian Idol 12's host Aditya Narayan had called Arunita Kanjilal a co-winner. A lot of fans have echoed the same feeling. Meanwhile, the contestants continue to win hearts. After the show, they had visited 's birthday bash, where they all met . And in the coming week, Pawandeep, Arunita, Sayli, Shanmukha, Nihal and Danish will be seen on Super Dancer Chapter 4. Looks like every Indian Idol 12 contestant has now become a household name.