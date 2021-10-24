It's Sunday, the day when we update y'all on the top Instagrammers of the week. There are some surprises and some adorable performances on the list today. So, let's find out who are the COOLEST and HOTTEST Instagrammers of the week here: Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twists: Anuj gets angry on the Shahs; Vanraj-Kavya get into a big fight and more drama to watch out for this week in your favourite TV show

A couple of days ago, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor Shaheer Sheikh and wifey, Ruchikaa Kapoor celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary. The two of them shared simple yet mushy posts on their respective Instagram handles. RucHeer fans were crazy. Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are currently parenting their newborn, Anaya. Check out their posts here: Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: New entry in Anupamaa, Disha Vakani visits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets, Paras Kalnawat’s angry side

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh (@ruchikaakapoor)

Hina Khan recently walked for Aari at the Fashion Week. She looked like a royal princess bride. Her pictures went viral on social media instantly. The photoshoot proves that Hina would be the prettiest bride ever! Check out her photoshoots here: Also Read - Anupamaa actor Aashish Mehrotra pens a heartfelt note as his father passes away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Surbhi Chandna

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna has been sharing pictures from her photoshoots a lot lately. The actress recently shared a couple of pictures and a reel video in which she was seen flaunting her moves while grooving to P-Square's Personally. She captioned the video saying, "Tripping on this Song ever since I first heard it. Decided to randomly break into a Happy Dance on the Sexy Beats by P square - one of my Favourite Artists." Check her reel video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly had shared yet another reel video on a classic hit song, Ek Main Aur Ek Tu by Asha Bhosale and . She was seen grooving on the same with Anuj Kapadia aka . Rupali also shared another video with Gaurav, Jaswir Kaur and Aashish Mehrotra on Gallan Goodiyaan. Check out her reels here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Palak Tiwari

A couple of days ago, 's daughter Palak Tiwari shared some amazing photos on her gram. Palak was seen in a gorgeous black lehenga choli. Check the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Neha Kakkar shared a reel video in which she was seen celebrating her 1st wedding anniversary before the actual date. They looked really cute as they cut the cake together in the video which was full of goofy antics. Neha captioned the video saying, "5 days to go for Our First Anniversary!!!! Thank YOU @rohanpreetsingh you complete me P.S. We say 25 years coz we believe in Law of Attraction And Thank You My #NeHearts and Our Wellwishers for all the love and blessings #NehuPreet." Check out their reel here: