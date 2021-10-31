Hey Instagrammers, looking for some social media post inspirations? Who better than our handsome hunks and gorgeous ladies from our TV industry? Let's meet the TV Instagrammers of the week, shall we? Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya slams 'No bindi no business' campaign, Sidharth Shukla fans call out Amit Tandon and more

Shivangi Joshi

The actress Shivangi Joshi is in Dubai. And she is enjoying every moment of it. The actress recently shared a reel video on her gram. She is seen in a little black dress that she teamed with a beret. Shivangi was seen grooving to Jass Manak's Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Also Read - Inside pictures from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Shireen Mirza's pre-wedding festivities; Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni, Krishna Mukherjee enjoy themselves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

A couple of days ago, Divyanka Tripathi shared a reel video in which she was seen grooving to Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan with her actor-husband, Vivek Dahiya. Their chemistry was just fantastic. Another post that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant shared on her gram was a monochrome picture. The shot is so beautiful that you won't be able to take your eyes off her. Check out her posts here: Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares videos from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Shireen Mirza's spinster party; the latter says, 'Thanks guys for being there' — watch videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress never shies away from sharing her sans make pictures and videos on her gram. She shared some pictures from after the workout session and she looked ethereal. Another post is a reel video from her trip to the North. The video has Aadil Rizvi's Pahadon Mein playing in the bg. She looks dope and her feeling when in mountains match the innocence of Aadil's voice. Check out her posts here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna shared some pictures of himself and his actress wifey, Akanksha Chamola. They looked dope. She looked like a Catwoman whereas he looked like a vampire version of Jon Snow. Next, they shared a reel video of How To Kiss A Guy in 10secs. Their chemistry in the video is just fantastic. Check out his posts here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Khanna (@gauravkhannaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akanksha Chamola (@akankshagkhanna)

Nia Sharma channelled her inner child and danced to the beats of Patrice Rushen's Forget Me Nots. She did a fab job at it too. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Shaheer Sheikh shared a reel video which is a compilation of some cute moments of him Vidvaan and on the sets of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. He also shared a throwback video of himself jet-skiing whilst on of his vacations and that too shirtless! Check out his post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

There's no way we cannot not include Mouni Roy when talking about TV Instagrammers. She wore a halter neck satin top and faux leather pants. She teamed it up with crocodile printed boots. Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma is truly an adorable goofball. She shared a funny reel video with her on-screen husband Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh and it'll leave you rolling on the floor laughing. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Mohsin Khan

Fresh out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan has been taking Instagram by storm. He recently shared some uber handsome pictures on his gram. Check them out here: