Hola friends, 'tis Sunday today. The day we update you folks, with the list of TV celebs who won hearts with their amazing Instagram posts. So, without further ado, let's have a dekko who has made it to the list of TV Instagrammers this week.

Pavitra Rishta 2 actor is getting frequent with his Instagram posts lately. A couple of days ago, the Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actor shared a HOT video on his Instagram handle. In the video, we can see the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer shirtless. He flaunts his stubble and chiselled physique in the video. Fans of the actor went crazy on seeing Shaheer flaunting his hotness on Instagram.

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and had shared some poolside pictures. She looked breath-taking in the pool pictures. She truly is a water baby.

Shivangi Joshi

actress Shivangi Joshi grabbed headlines for reports stating that she would be entering Balika Vadhu 2 soon. The actress who is enjoying some free time after six years of working on a hectic schedule has been sharing reels on her gram that are going viral. Shivangi shared a reel in which she is seen grooving to Lazy Lad, a reel that is trending on social media. Check out her cuteness here:

Harshad CHopda

Harshad Chopda who is winning hearts as Dr Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shared a candid picture from the sets. The picture includes him with his on-screen mother, Manjiri aka . It is from their Diwali shoot. Pranali Rathod who plays Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dropped heart on the photo. Check out Harshad's picture with Ami here:

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya tied the knot this week on 16th November. It was an elaborate wedding with Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet functions taking place in Delhi. The actress looked pretty in every function. Check out the pictures of Shraddha Arya's pictures from her Haldi, Mehendi, wedding and reception here:

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly recently completed 2 million followers on Instagram. The actress gave her furry friends from the sets a huge treat with a special dog cake. The video of the same went viral on social media. Check out the cute video here:

Which of the aforementioned posts did you like? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.